MIAMI (WSVN) - Joseph Brownlee, 17, has been missing since Sunday.

He was last seen in the area of Northwest 75th Street and 11th Avenue in Liberty City.

Brownlee was last seen wearing gray short pants and a pink sweater with a hoody.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police.

