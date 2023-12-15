HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Jose Dolores Castillo, a 71-year-old individual who was last seen Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in the area of West 14th Avenue and West 49th Place.

Mr. Castillo is described as a 5-foot-6 man who weighs 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt, blue pants, and a green “Adidas” hat.

If you have any information or have seen Mr. Castillo, please contact Detective Cavero at (305) 687-2525 immediately. Your cooperation is crucial in helping bring Mr. Castillo back safely.

