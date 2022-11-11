NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach and police need the public’s help in identifying them.

The child was found shoe-less near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street around 1:30 a.m., Friday.

He is non-verbal and unable to give information to find his guardians.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the child is urged to call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500.

