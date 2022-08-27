OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help to look for a man missing out of Opa-Locka.

Augustin Riviere Carriere, 76, was last seen leaving his residence on foot around 9:30 p.m., August 20.

He is completely bald with brown eyes, stands at 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Carriere was last seen wearing an orange crew shirt with no sleeves, an orange pair of shorts and a hat along with black and white sneakers.

He also may be using a rolling walker for walking assistance.

This man suffers from the early stages of dementia and he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective B. Saint-Aime or any detective of the Opa-Locka Police Department at (305) 953-2877 or crime stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477).

