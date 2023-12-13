MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said officers executing a search warrant in Miami have made a big bust, not only involving drugs, but hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday evening, City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said the discovery is part of an investigation by the department’s Special Investigation Section.

Morales used a holiday season icon to describe the man they took into custody.

“This guy right here is absolutely a real-life Grinch,” he said. “We’re glad that he’s off the streets.”

Detectives said there was an organized drug ring as well as an organized retail theft ring being operated from inside a house in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 14th Street.

Investigators said the officers who executed the narcotics search warrant recovered large quantities of cocaine, several firearms and large sums of U.S. currency.

“We will work with the state attorney and even the U.S. attorney,” said Morales.

What officers were not expecting, police said, was to stumble onto something other than narcotics.

“Hundred of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property,” said Morales.

Police said the offender would resell the stolen material from shoplifters across South Florida.

The stolen goods include products from CVS, T.J. Maxx, Home Depot and other retailers.

“Anywhere from hundreds of drills, impact windows, a large quantity of liquor,” said Morales.

Police said the man they took into custody lives at the home, and he would exchange drugs for the stolen items.

A picture shared by detectives showed a Home Depot trailer that they rented filled up to the brim with merchandise, including power tools. Investigators said the contents of the truck come from just one room in the house.

In total, detectives said, they recovered close to $1 million in drugs and sales items.

Police said the man they took into custody will likely face several charges, including drug trafficking.

Morales said these thefts affect everyone, because stolen items lead to higher prices.

Two people who live inside the house told 7News they had no idea that this was going on inside the home and were shocked to find police at their residence.

Miami Police’s SWAT and Burglary units are assisting in the investigation.

Detectives said they are going to take truckloads filled with the merchandise and let retail stores in Miami-Dade and other counties come to the department to determine whether any of the stolen items belong to them.

