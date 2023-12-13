MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said officers executing a search warrant in Miami have made a big bust, not only involving drugs, but hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday evening, City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said the discovery is part of an investigation by the department’s Special Investigation Section.

Detectives said there was an organized drug ring as well as an organized retail theft ring being operated from inside a house along Northwest 24th Avenue.

Investigators said the officers who executed the narcotics search warrant recovered large quantities of cocaine, several firearms and large sums of U.S. currency.

What officers were not expecting, police said, was to find stolen merchandise from various retail stores.

Police said they have also secured an offender. Investigators said the individual would exchange stolen material for narcotics.

The stolen goods include products from CVS, T.J. Maxx, Home Depot and other retailers. In total, detectives said, they recovered close to $1 million in drugs and sales items.

A picture shared by detectives showed a Home Depot trailer that they rented filled up to the brim with merchandise. Investigators said the contents of the truck come from just one room in the house.

Morales said these thefts affect everyone, because stolen items lead to higher prices.

Two people who live inside the house told 7News they had no idea that this was going on inside the home and were shocked to find police at their residence.

Miami Police’s SWAT and Burglary units are assisting in the investigation.

