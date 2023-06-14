NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a young girl found alone in North Miami Beach has contacted police and said she is on her way to pick her up, police said.

A spokesperson for North Miami Beach Police confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that the mother called and was on her way.

This young lady was found in the area of NE 14 Ave/ NE 154 ST In North Miami Beach. We are attempting to locate her family. Please share and repost. pic.twitter.com/mZ0fhOLbb7 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 14, 2023

According to investigators, the girl, believed to be about 5 years old, was found alone at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 154th Street.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

