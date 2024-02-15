NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother who was arrested after the death of her twin toddlers told police she planned to kill them, then take her own life.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime was arrested while in the hospital, Thursday. The 42-year-old was charged with two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

On Feb. 2, Miami-Dade Police units responded to an emergency call involving two children near the off-ramp of Interstate 95 onto the Florida Turnpike extension or State Road 826, at around 2 a.m.

The 3-year-old fraternal twins were in the back seat of a car on I-95 when, investigators said, Alcime jumped over the railing of the on-ramp, landing on the train tracks below.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the twins in cardiac arrest.

Detectives said the children did not have any obvious signs of trauma on their bodies.

Alcime was rushed to the hospital, where she was in a coma.

According to the arrest report, on Feb. 5, Alcime admitted to officers that for over two months, she was planning to murder her twins and commit suicide. She claimed it was due to “her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes.”

