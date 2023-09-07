MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located 13-year-old Nevaeh McNeil, who was reported missing from the Model City area.

Nevaeh McNeil is described as being approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a weight of approximately 160 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a green shirt and pants and carrying a black book bag.

She was reported missing early Thursday morning and was located Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.