MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested for allegedly hacking into her ex-boyfriend’s laptop to distribute nude photos of his current girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, the victims alleged that on March 21, 2022, 32-year-old Stefani Cohen accessed Bowe’s laptop by guessing his password and hacking into his iCloud account.

From there, police said, Cohen obtained and shared explicit photos of the female victim with multiple group chats, aiming to humiliate her.

According to the victims, the pictures were distributed without consent and Cohen did not have permission to access the laptop or iCloud account.

On Tuesday, officers observed Cohen walking in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. When officers approached her, Cohen resisted arrest and attempted to flee. She then physically resisted the officers, according to the arrest report.

Cohen was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody.

She faces multiple charges including sexual cyberharassment and resisting arrest without violence.

