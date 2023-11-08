NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman is facing child neglect charges for allegedly assaulting her eight-year-old son, causing visible injuries, and keeping him home from school for an extended period while leaving no accessible food or water in their home, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a possible child neglect incident at a residence in the 1300 block of Northwest 60th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the arrest report, the eight-year-old victim told investigators that his mother, identified as Joni Lyn Lowery, 35, had punched him multiple times in the right side of his face during an argument earlier in the morning. He also reportedly mentioned witnessing his mother using a white powdered substance, possibly crack cocaine, the previous night. Police said the eight-year-old revealed that this was a frequent occurrence.

Police said the eight-year-old boy told them that he had not attended school for the past four months. When officers entered the home, they reportedly found Lowery and a one-year-old boy in the house, with Lowery appearing to be intoxicated, incoherent and under the influence of drugs.

During their investigation, authorities noted the absence of accessible food or water for the victims in the residence. Lowery allegedly claimed that she hadn’t purchased food because she was waiting for her food stamps to be issued, which was scheduled for the day of her arrest. Police said she also mentioned that the eight-year-old had missed school due to missing paperwork.

Lowery was taken into custody and transported to TGK. The Department of Children and Families assumed custody of both children following her arrest.

