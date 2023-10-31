MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is facing multiple charges, including robbery, battery, and assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident that allegedly unfolded due to a dispute.

Roquanda Veronica McKay,35, and the victim, who have been in a romantic relationship for approximately one year and seven months and have lived together for about eight months, reportedly engaged in an argument on Monday at their Miami-Dade residence.

The dispute escalated when McKay armed herself with a saucepan and struck the victim in the head with it, according to the arrest report. She also reportedly grabbed a nightstand and hurled it at the victim. Police said McKay then armed herself with a knife and began cutting their bedroom mattress.

The victim started recording McKay, who allegedly snatched the victim’s cellular phone from her hands. McKay left the residence with the victim’s property but returned later. At that point, McKay reportedly placed a knife on the victim’s neck and threatened to kill her before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, the victim identified McKay as the person who had taken her cellular phone. The officer took McKay into custody pending an investigation.

McKay had previous convictions for battery and aggravated battery.

She was subsequently charged and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

