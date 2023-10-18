MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 42-year-old Miami man is facing a series of serious charges after a disturbing incident at a Jewish school in Miami Beach, officials said.

On Tuesday, at around 9:30 a.m., Alier Ojedasalas was detained after allegedly making threats to plant explosives at the school.

According to the arrest report, the incident unfolded when he approached the school’s security guard, who was wearing traditional Jewish attire, including a yarmulke. Salas, who later identified himself as belonging to Hamas, pointed to a plastic bag he was holding, claiming it contained C-4 explosives, a known destructive device. When asked to repeat himself, he reiterated the threat, allegedly stating, “I am Hamas, and it’s C-4.”

Fearing for his safety and the safety of the school children and congregants, the security guard alerted both the school and nearby Beth Israel Congregation about the threat. Officials said the school was then placed on lockdown, moving students to a safe area, disrupting classes and activities.

Based on the credible nature of the threat, the location, and the manner in which Salas approached the security guard, it is alleged that he intentionally harassed and intimidated him due to his Jewish heritage and attire.

Miami Beach Police Department was notified, and the security guard began following Salas, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Salas was subsequently arrested and charged, then transported to the Miami Beach Police Station for a formal interview. He invoked his Miranda rights and did not make a statement during the process.

Salas is facing charges, including threatening to use a bomb, disturbing schools or religious assemblies with prejudice, assault with prejudice based on religion, and harassment or intimidation based on religious or ethnic heritage.

