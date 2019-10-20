Police: Miami Gardens cop targeted in Miami Lakes drive-by

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens Police officer was the target of gunmen who opened fire outside of his Miami Lakes home from inside a car, authorities said, but no one was injured.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the officer’s home, Sunday morning.

Officials said the officer’s home and his neighbor’s home were both struck by bullets.

Detectives are searching for a white four-door sedan but did not specify a make or model.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident.

