MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old man was arrested after, police said, he uploaded over 100 child sexual abuse videos to his Dropbox account.

Parker Andrew Edmonds, of Miami Beach, was arrested Wednesday after Miami Beach Police executed a search warrant at his South Beach apartment in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue, following an investigation.

According to the arrest report, Edmonds uploaded 103 videos that “meet the criteria for child sex abuse material.”

The arrest report details the disturbing videos Edmonds is accused of uploading.

The victims shown in the videos were boys and girls, with some as young as “toddler” age and the oldest appearing to be 9 years old, the report states.

Edmonds was transported to TGK and faces charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

