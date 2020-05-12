Police: Mercedes involved in Miami Beach hit-and-run found in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have found a critical clue in their search for a driver who, they said, struck a woman in Miami Beach and kept on going.

Miami Beach Police believe the 2019 white Mercedes-Benz sedan they located in Aventura on Tuesday morning is the same car that injured the victim as she was crossing the street over the weekend.

Surveillance video captured the car striking the woman in the middle of the road near 44th Street and Collins Avene, Saturday. The vehicle could then be seen fleeing the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.