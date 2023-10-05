DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A theft in broad daylight at a resort in Doral is generating concerns.

A white pickup truck was seen on video driving through a parking lot at the Trump National Doral Miami on Monday.

According to Doral Police, the men inside were dressed as construction workers and took off with about 70 generators.

Those generators were being stored at the hotel for the upcoming LIV Golf Tournament.

Authorities believe this theft is connected to other incidents across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Wednesday night, a spokesperson with Doral Police issued a statement that reads, “This type of crime is something we take very seriously. Although no one was hurt, we have a zero tolerance with regards to any criminal activity that involves theft in our City. We have several active leads that we are following and feel very optimistic that the perpetrators will be caught by our Detectives.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.