MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation near an apartment building in Miami’s Brickell section after, they said, the bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on a sidewalk.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside the SOMA at Brickell Apartments along Southwest 13th Street, near First Avenue, late Wednesday night.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of two people shot, officials said.

Officers arrived to find the two bodies on the sidewalk.

Police stressed it is early in their investigation, but this appears to be a murder-suicide.

Detectives have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.