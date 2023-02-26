MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he carried out an alarming attack at a popular spot in the heart of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Twenty-eight-year-old Raziel Domingo Madrigal stood before a Miami-Dade Circuit judge, Saturday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, the 27-year-old victim said the suspect tried to rape her in a second-floor bathroom at the Brickell City Centre, located at 701 South Miami Ave., Thursday morning.

Detectives said Madrigal followed the victim and another woman into the restroom and locked the door.

Police said the other woman was able to run out, but before the victim could escape, the suspect locked the door again and whispered, “Someone really dangerous is out.”

The victim told detectives Madrigal forced her into a stall and pinned her down. She said she began screaming and tried to fight him off before she attempted to leave.

Before she could get out, investigators said, the victim told them Madrigal pushed her against a sink and tried to pull her pants down.

It was at that moment when, police said, two more women came in and fought the suspect off the victim so she could escape.

The two women who came in were able to keep Madrigal in the restroom until police responded and arrested him.

Shoppers at Brickell City Centre who spoke with 7News on Saturday night were shocked and dismayed by the incident.

“It’s so creepy,” said a woman.

“I think it’s horrible,” said a shopper who identified herself as Victoria. “It’s not what you would expect in such an upscale setting and where security is all around and it’s sad that we as women, we always need to think about ourselves potentially in a situation like that.”

Madrigal faces a list of charges, including kidnapping and attempted sexual battery. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

