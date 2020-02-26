Police: Man stole credit card in Miami Shores, used it at Miami liquor store, pharmacy

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, used a stolen credit card at a Miami liquor store and pharmacy.

Miami Shores Police said the card was stolen from a car parked outside a home in Miami Shores.

Surveillance video shows the subject using the card at the Big Daddy’s Wine & Liquors at 8600 Biscayne Blvd., Jan. 22.

Just over two hours later, police said, he was seen using the same card at the CVS located on Northeast 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said the credit card was taken outside a home near Northeast Eighth Avenue and 91st Terrace in Miami Shores in late January.

Investigators said the man is about 50 years old, stands between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and a black Audi baseball cap.

The surveillance video shows the subject walked into at least one of the businesses with a light colored bicycle.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

