SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge after he was accused of targeting members of the Jewish community multiple times.

Police on Sunday said 39-year-old Mohammad Ali Alsaccal threatened victims who were wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing in Sunny Isles Beach on at least three separate occasions.

Investigators said the victims were either walking to or from temple when the suspect approached them and pulled out a weapon, possibly a knife or screwdriver.

Alsaccal is also accused of yelling antisemitic insults.

The suspect was charged with hate crimes and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was denied bond.

