MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of posing as a customer before robbing a business employee at knifepoint in Miami.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 a.m. on June 2 at a business located at 5925 S.W. Eighth Street, according to City of Miami Police Robbery Detectives.

Investigators said Maria Landa, an employee opening the store for the day, noticed a man waiting at the front entrance and assumed he was a potential client.

Police said that after letting him in, the suspect initially asked routine questions and acted as a potential customer.

“He brandished a knife and then he pushed it up against her while he demanded cash from the business.” said Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Landa said she feared for her life so she handed over $30 from the business’ cash register, but when the suspect grew agitated, she gave him $200 from her own purse, police said.

Landa described the man as nervous and desperate.

Before fleeing, the suspect also reportedly demanded and took Landa’s gold bracelet, valued at approximately $5,000.

“In fear of her life she removed that bracelet and immediately handed it to him.” said Delva.

Landa said that handing over the bracelet saved her life.

Detectives said the man was last seen heading east on Southwest Eighth Street.

Police are searching for the subject, described as a Hispanic man, between 65 and 68 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build, clean-shaven, and speaking with a Cuban accent. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

