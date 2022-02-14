MIAMI (WSVN) - A domestic shooting that left a woman dead led to a confrontation and exchange of gunfire with police officers inside a home in Miami that left the victim’s husband dead, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene along Southwest Sixth Street, between 18th and 19th avenues, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said a man shot and killed his wife inside of a home.

Police said they received a call from the man, who said he had shot somebody.

When officers responded to the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire inside the home.

It remains unclear whether the man was struck by an officer’s bullet or whether he took his own life.

7SkyForce captured what appears to be one of the bodies covered with a white sheet in the driveway, as police investigated.

