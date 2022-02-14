MIAMI (WSVN) - A domestic shooting that left a woman dead led to a confrontation and exchange of gunfire with police officers inside a home in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that left the victim’s husband dead, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene along Southwest Sixth Street, between 18th and 19th avenues, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said a man shot and killed his wife inside of a home.

Police said they received a call from the man, who said he had shot somebody.

When officers responded to the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire inside the home.

“When our officers encountered a female that was apparently suffering from an apparent shotgun wound, as [an officer] entered further into the home, in the middle of the 1800 block of Southwest Sixth Street, he was confronted by an elderly male armed with a firearm,” said Miami Police Interim Chief Manny Morales. “There was an exchange of gunfire as the officer retreated, waited for backup. [Other officers] entered, where they discovered that the male was also deceased.”

It remains unclear whether the man was shot by police or whether he took his own life.

First responders brought the woman’s body outside the home hoping they would be able to save her.

“At the time, they rendered first aid for the female, who unfortunately passed away on the scene,” said Morales.

7SkyForce captured the woman’s body covered with a white sheet in the driveway.

Officer have shut down several blocks of Southwest Sixth Street near the home, as they continue to investigate. They urge residents to avoide the area.

Stay tuned to WSVN 7 News and wsvn.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.