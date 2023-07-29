MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was killed in a police-involved shooting at the Victoria’s Secret store on Lincoln Road was an escaped inmate from New Hampshire, police said.

On Friday, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced the death of Darien Young.

Corrections officials said the 29-year-old was a resident who had been placed on escape status after he left Calumet House in Manchester on July 21.

7News has learned Young had done time for burglary and other charges.

Young was identified as the suspect who threatened two individuals at knifepoint and was shot by a Miami Beach Police officer inside of the Victoria’s Secret Store on Lincoln Road, Thursday afternoon.

Shanell Santiago, who works at SEE Eyewear, said he heard gunshots a few doors down from his store.

“Bam, bam, bam!’ Knocks on my door, ‘Let’s go, Let’s go, get out, get out, let’s run,’” he said. “‘Close the doors, close everything, get out of the shop.’”

Witness Santiago Herrera said he also heard the gunfire.

“All I hear is ‘pa, pa, pa,’” he said.

“It was like four or five shots,” said Santiago. “I already know it’s something major. Could be a hostage situation.”

Video shared on social media showed a woman and girl as they ran in terror from Victoria Secret.

“Oh, pobrecita, look, look, look,” a woman is heard saying in the video

Cellphone video captured the suspect being put in the back of an ambulance by Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews.

Young was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

The officer who made the split-second decision to pull the trigger during what investigators described as a hostage situation was later identified as veteran Officer Corey Jackson.

Seconds after the shooting, Jackson was seen being consoled by fellow Miami Beach Police officers.

Friday night, no customers were seen inside the Victoria’s Secret store, just detectives, investigating an awful time there that won’t soon be forgotten.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.