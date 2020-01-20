Police: Man jumps out of cruiser in Hialeah, prompting search

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is back in custody after police said he jumped out of a marked police cruiser in Hialeah.

Samuel Orlarry Jackson, 29, was arrested Sunday on charges of violating an injunction, hit-and-run, aggravated battery and fleeing and attempting to elude the police.

As he was being transported in a marked police cruiser, officials said Jackson jumped out and tried to get away, just before midnight.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of West Fourth Avenue and 21st Street.

Police eventually located Jackson and placed him back into custody.

He now faces an additional charge of prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.