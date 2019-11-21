Police: Man identified himself as ‘Brad Pitt’ during arrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say a man accused of breaking into a car told officers his name was “Brad Pitt” when he was arrested.

City of Miami Police arrested the man in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 10th Street, at around 10:18 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, they spotted the suspect ransacking a vehicle and going through the car’s center console.

When police approached and detained the suspect, the owner of the vehicle said he didn’t know the man and that he didn’t give him permission to be inside it.

Police said the man didn’t want to tell the officers his real name and proceeded to give them fake names, such as Brad Pitt, Nancy Pelosi, Marco Rubio and even Donald Trump.

When police questioned him, the man said he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The subject was arrested and charged with giving false names after arrest, burglary and resisting an officer without violence.

During a court appearance, the man eventually identified himself as Ronald Walker.

Walker, or “Pitt” is currently being held on a $6,000 bond.

