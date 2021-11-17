MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for man who, they said, pushed his way into an apartment in South Beach and attacked a woman before she was able to fend him off.

Investigators said the incident took place at an apartment complex along the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue, at around 7 p.m., Monday.

Neighbor Celebrity DJYG was among the first to encounter the victim.

“He came and knocked on the door. When he knocked on the door, he forced his way in on her and started attacking her,” he said. “We just heard the commotion, just the back of him gone, you know what I mean? It was like, ‘Whoa, what happened?'”

Police said it all started with a knock on the door and the subject forcing his way into the unit.

According to a police report, the victim told detectives the man put “both of his arms around her, holding her tight against his body, and attempted to kiss her on the neck and on her mouth.”

The report further states the victim screamed, fought back, and “she was able to get free from the male and grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and pointed the knife at the male.”

That’s when, police said, he took off running.

“Police came, and everybody else rushed outside, but by that time, he was already long gone,” said DJYG.

DJYG said he’s been warning the women in his complex about this. He believes the man likely got into the complex through the back gate that often fails to swing shut and lock.

“You’re just coming in and going into your apartment, and that’s what happened: when she went in, he came right behind,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives were back at the scene as they continue their search for the assailant.

Police said they are looking for a man who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

