CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A manhunt is underway after, police said, a man followed a woman to her apartment in Coral Gables before he attacked her.

According to Coral Gables Police, the disturbing crime took place at the Life Time high-rise along the 200 block of South Dixie Highway, May 19.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak spoke with reporters about the incident on Wednesday.

“This was not some random case. This was a targeted stalking and attack,” he said.

The masked subject appeared in surveillance video attacking and exposing himself to the woman.

Detectives said the man followed the victim, who is in her mid-20s, to her home, then entered the elevator with her and got off the same floor.

“When she gets out of the elevator, he turns in the opposite direction, but then quickly doubles back,” said a Coral Gables Police Maj. Raul Pedroso. “The individual follows her to her apartment, makes his way into her apartment. When the woman sees him, he confronts her, pushes her down to the ground and exposes himself.”

Police said the assailant took off running, and the victim called police.

Detectives believe the subject may have done this before, which makes the need to apprehend him even more urgent.

“The detectives have been working for the last three weeks, scouring over everything,” said Hudak, “but it’s the other people that may have been either seen the individual or been attacked by him and not said anything. We want to hear from you.”

If you have any information that can help police find this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

