SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said that a man who was seen in surveillance video stealing French bulldogs from the backyard of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade has been arrested.

Nelson Steven Rodriguez, 26, of Miami, faces serious charges, including grand theft and animal cruelty, following an incident on Feb. 29.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 256th Street and 109th Avenue in Princeton following a report where three French bulldogs were taken.

Surveillance footage obtained by the victim and area neighbors reportedly showed Rodriguez and an unknown accomplice in the crime. The footage showed the suspects forcibly tossing the dogs over a fence “without regard for their well-being,” the arrest report states.

Police said that further investigation revealed Rodriguez’s involvement, including video evidence of him changing clothes and departing with the unknown accomplice in a dark-colored Toyota Sienna shortly before the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle was reportedly observed casing the area for the two days leading up to the burglary.

On Wednesday, police located Rodriguez, matching his vehicle’s description, and arrested him near his residence.

The owners of the stolen dogs told 7News that the pups have not been returned to them yet.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

