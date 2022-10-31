MIAMI (WSVN) - A chaotic chain of events in Miami sent a man to the hospital after he jumped off the Julia Tuttle Causeway, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, the man carjacked a woman in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 76th Street, Sunday night.

After taking off with the woman’s vehicle, investigators said, the subject crashed into another car near Biscayne Boulevard and 36th Street.

Police said he fled toward Interstate 95 and jumped into the water in an attempt to evade police.

Crews located him and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center. As of late Sunday night, he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Officers have shut down two lanes on the Julia Tuttle Causeway while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

