MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crime spree across Miami Beach ended with a suspected thief behind bars, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the series of events started when 38-year-old Yensy Guzman jumped into the bed of a white city pickup truck near 23rd Street and Collins Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

The police report states the suspect yelled, “They’re trying to kill me.”

Investigators said the city employee behind the wheel of the vehicle fled on foot.

Police said Guzman got in the driver’s seat and headed north until he reached the Lakeview neighborhood of Mid-Beach.

Investigators said he ditched the truck and ran after police received a call about a burglary on a property.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as he walked by the backyard and pool area of a home, at one point crouching down to avoid being spotted.

The police report states, once he walked out of the camera’s range, the suspect made his way up the stairs toward a guest room and was “kicking in the door.”

Meanwhile, the city employee dialed 911 and got in contact with police about the carjacked pickup.

Back in Lakeview, Guzman left the home and ran through the neighborhood before he reached Alton Road and jumped over a railing and into Biscayne Bay.

His attempts to evade authorities, however, was short-lived. He was taken into custody sometime later on Lakeview Drive.

In bond court Friday morning, Guzman was charged with felony burglary, grand theft auto, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

As of Monday afternoon, he remains at Turker Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

