Police: Man attempted to lure teen into SUV in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police are looking for the driver of an SUV after, they said, he attempted to lure a teenager into the vehicle by offering him cash.

According to investigators, the encounter took place in the area of Northeast 17th Avenue, between 172nd and 173rd streets, Saturday morning.

Police said the teen refused and snapped a picture of the vehicle as the man drove away.

If you recognize the SUV or have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call North Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

