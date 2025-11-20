NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Miami-Dade County after police say he ambushed his ex-girlfriend with a knife, cut her, strangled her and shaved parts of her hair in an attack that began after she ended their relationship upon discovering he was married.

According to the arrest report, 35-year-old Uladzimir Aliakseyeu came to South Florida and confronted the woman outside her North Miami Beach apartment complex on July 24.

The victim told officers she had broken up with Aliakseyeu after learning he had a wife in Pennsylvania, but said he had been trying to find out where she moved, the report said.

Police said Aliakseyeu told the woman to come outside, where he was waiting in a black BMW SUV.

When she got inside, he allegedly put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and “throw [her] into the ocean.”

As she struggled to escape, he cut her forearm, placed his knee on her throat, and used electric clippers to shave off portions of her hair, the report states.

He then allegedly punched her repeatedly before she managed to break free and run for help.

Investigators said Aliakseyeu fled the scene that day but was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Aliakseyeu is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor assault and battery.

