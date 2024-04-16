MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old man faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm and armed burglary, following an incident involving Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine.

According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Christopher Pitre was caught on CCTV unlawfully entering a secured garage at 650 West Ave, where he entered the vehicle of Commissioner Magazine and rifled through its contents.

When discovered by Commissioner Magazine, Pitre fled the scene, pointing a gun at Magazine before escaping on a distinctive black and gold stand-up scooter, the arrest report states.

After a city-wide search, Pitre was apprehended on Monday by a Miami Beach officer, who said he observed him riding the same scooter on Meridian Ave.

Police said Pitre was found in possession of a loaded Ruger .380 equipped with a laser sight.

Pitre, a convicted felon with prior felony convictions in Texas and Alabama, reportedly confessed to the crimes during police interrogation.

