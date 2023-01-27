MIAMI (WSVN) - An argument between two brothers inside their Miami home nearly turned deadly when one of them set the other on fire, causing the unit to become engulfed in flames and leading to the perpetrator’s arrest.

Micky Felder appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday afternoon, a day after he was taken into custody.

The 40-year-old is accused of lighting his own brother on fire, causing his home to spark up as well.

7News cameras captured flames shooting from the duplex’s roof in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at around 6 a.m., where they were met with intense heat and heavy smoke.

First responders found Felder’s brother lying on the ground with burns to his torso and arms.

“Paramedics assisted him and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Investigators said Felder also lived with his mother and stepfather.

The family who lived in the adjoining unit was forced out by heavy smoke.

Resident Emma Caseres said she didn’t know what was going on, and her only concern was the safety of her 2-month-old baby.

Her husband, Luis Caseres, said in Spanish that the electricity in their unit has been cut for now, adding the apartment sustained smoke damage.

The couple on Friday gathered some of their belongings as they figure out their next move.

Felder faces multiples charges, including premeditated attempted murder and arson. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

