MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself at a public library.

According to Miami Springs Police, David Betancourt was observed by a female victim “manipulating his genitals while pretending to use a library computer.” Police said the victim reported that Betancourt stared at her and exposed himself, prompting library staff to contact the police.

Betancourt was detained and arrested Thursday in the library parking lot. He is facing charges of indecent exposure.

