SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade back in 2021.

Detectives identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old William Garrido Corbea.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on September 21 when Angelo Antonio Guzman was meeting friends at a park near Southwest 157th Avenue and 112th Street. The teenager, who was visiting the area from Palm Beach with his family, was shot and killed during the gathering.

Following an intensive investigation, detectives were able to identify and apprehend Corbea as the person responsible for the murder. He is now facing charges related to the homicide.

