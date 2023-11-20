WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who was arrested in connection to the shooting of two people in Northwest Miami-Dade was the same person who stole a transit bus in downtown Miami and abandoned it in the middle of traffic.

Lekambrick Hanna appeared before a judge on Sunday to face charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

But that wasn’t all. Police said he also was the culprit behind a stolen Miami-Dade Transit bus late Friday night, as well as an earlier attempted armed carjacking.

If Hanna looks familiar, that’s because, police said, he pulled a similar stunt in May. He was arrested for taking off with a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck in North Miami Beach.

His joyride in that incident ultimately ended dozens of miles north, along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County.

Man accused of stealing transit bus Fri. in Downtown Miami then committed a murder in NW Miami-Dade Saturday before arrest, police say. Same guy arrested in May for stealing a MD Fire Rescue truck and chased into Palm Beach Cnty. Lekambrick Hanna, 32, is in Miami-Dade jail. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wHUPUFW5BE — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 19, 2023

Investigators said Hanna’s latest crime spree began sometime on Friday.

Police said the suspect apparently slipped behind the wheel of the transit bus after the driver has stopped for a break at the Stephen P. Clark Center.

The next day, detectives said, shots were fired in the area of Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court at around noon.

“I heard right shots,” said a witness.

Police said the shots were fired into a Buick, killing one person and critically injuring another.

Investigators said Hanna shot the duo in front of his home, located on that same block.

“It’s scary,” said a witness.

Hanna arrest report states, “The defendant walked toward the driver’s door with a firearm, pointed the firearm at the driver window and discharged multiple shots.”

The suspect’s sister apparently gave him up to police. Now the accused carjacker and murderer isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.

Hanna is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.