NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in Northeast Miami-Dade after, they said, he shot and killed his wife in the pool deck area of a nearby Jewish community center.

Sunday afternoon’s shooting at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center left people shocked and the victim’s family utterly devastated.

Loved ones identified the wife and mother who was gunned down as 30-year-old Shandel Harris.

Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said they received a call about the shooting at around 2:15 p.m.

“Once our officers responded to the scene, they went to the pool deck area, and that’s when they discovered a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” he said.

Harris’ relatives said she was a devoted parent who had political aspirations.

“She’s a great mother. You know, she didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve it,” said her cousin, who identified herself as Apple.

Police said the man who pulled the trigger was Harris’ 45-year-old husband.

Family members identified him as Carl Monte Watts.

Watts has a long criminal history that includes domestic violence.

Another cousin of the victim, Aaron Batten, said Harris was taken to the hospital on Friday after Watts allegedly stabbed her for threatening to end the marriage.

The next day, investigators said, the suspect followed Harris, her mother and her 12-year old daughter to the community center, located at Northeast 189th Street and 25th Avenue, for the child’s weekly swim lesson.

Harris and her mother were watching Harris’ daughter from the pool deck when, Batten said, the shots rang out.

“He came here to follow her and chased her down and shot her, like an animal, like he was doing hunting,” he said.

Officers said they found the victim’s husband hiding in a field.

Medics pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

The Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center released a statement that reads in part: “Miami-Dade Police have confirmed it is being investigated as a domestic issue. The suspected gunman has been arrested, and police have indicated there is no known threat to the Jewish community. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

“She didn’t to die like this. She didn’t deserve nothing,” said Batten.

“To anybody who’s involved in a toxic relationship, know that there are resources out there. You don’t have to live that kind of life,” said Zabaleta. “You don’t have to be physically abused, mentally abused. There are resources that the county provides in order for you to get help. The law’s on your side.”

A background check of Watts shows a long history of kidnapping, assault, battery and robbery, as well as a count of prostitution.

