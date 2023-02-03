MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and 2nd Terrace on Jan. 23.

Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3:00 p.m. and saw that the front window screen was removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home he noticed the house had been ransacked.

The victim then reviewed the surveillance video and saw that at approximately 11:28 a.m., two suspects knocked on the door, waited, then attempted to open the door. One of the suspects then removed the screen from the front window, opened the window and leaned in to unlock the door.

The video also showed them taking off with the victim’s safe.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

