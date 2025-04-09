MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for an elderly man who went missing.

City of Miami Police said 76-year-old Damian Bueno went missing in the Flagami neighborhood of Miami.

He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Bueno’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 immediately.

