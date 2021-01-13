Police looking for man after encounter with woman in elevator at Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for information on a physical encounter caught on camera in an elevator.

Surveillance video caught the moments where a man was physically assaulted by a woman at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

She struck him in the head and back with what investigators believe was a flat iron.

Police are now looking for the man involved.

Our detectives are seeking assistance in identifying a man who’s a person of interest involved in a physical assault. The incident occurred on Thur, 1/7/21 at approx. 2:30PM. Anyone who recognizes the white male in the video below is asked to call 305.603.6940 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/TvotiAe5SJ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2021

The attack happened at an apartment building in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Seventh Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.