MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking to track down a food delivery driver to speak with him about a dog that disappeared after he completed an order at a high-rise in Miami Wynwood section, leaving a father and son searching for answers.

The high-rise’s owner, Oirazan Marganon, and his son said they ordered a pizza on Tuesday evening to be delivered to their building.

“We order pizza from Pizza Hut,” said Marganon.

Marganon and his son say their teacup Yorkie, Roxy, vanished right after the drop-off.

“My son opened the door to get the delivery, my 10-year-old son, and he got the pizza, and I guess the dog ran out, so 10 minutes later we’re like, ‘Where’s Roxy? Where’s Roxy?’ We’re looking around and can’t find her,” said Marganon.

The routine pizza delivery turned into a frantic search for their dog. Marganon says he started knocking on his neighbors’ doors inside the building where he lives and checked the building’s security cameras.

A video from inside the elevator shows the DoorDash delivery driver, with an orange delivery bag in his arms, walking out of the building.

Now, Miami Police want to talk to the man in the video.

“We don’t know what happened to this dog afterwards. What we do know is that the dog disappeared. So we are looking for the food delivery driver who delivered to the victim in this case. We need to locate him, identify him, to find out what he knows about this dog,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The father and son had Roxy for just a month before she vanished and now are pleading with the public to get her back.

“I just want my dog back. It’s a gift for my son for Christmas. Just please give me my dog back,” said Marganon.

Miami Police urge the public to call them if they recognize the man in the video or have seen the dog.

