MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing in Miami Shores has been found.

According to Miami Shores Police, Henry Allan Bridgewater had been last seen visiting a business along the 9500 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Bridgewater suffers from a medical condition.

Police said Bridgewater was found and recovered safely, Thursday night.

