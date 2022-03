MIAMI (WSVN) - Police located a man who went missing in Miami’s Coconut Grove section.

According to City of Miami Police, 68-year-old Murray Sill was reported missing on Sunday.

Update: Mr. Sill has been located and recovered. https://t.co/lbkJWx3QMH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 21, 2022

Overnight Monday, police said he was located.

