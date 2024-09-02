NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 59-year-old Adib Alexander Nahim was reunited with his love ones on Monday, Sept. 2.

Nahim was last seen along the 18300 block of Mediterranean Boulevard, at around 8 a.m. on Friday. Investigators said he left this location on foot.

