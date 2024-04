NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were searching for a 16-year-old boy from North Miami Beach but he has since been found.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities announced the safe return of Gab Beniaminov-Biton after he was last seen on Sunday.

The North Miami Beach Police Department said “he is physically in good health and has been reunited with his mother.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.