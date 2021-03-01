Police launch manhunt for inmate who escaped Jackson Memorial Hospital

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have launched a massive manhunt for an inmate who escaped from his hospital room at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dozens of officers spent Monday evening scouring nearby neighborhoods in Northwest Miami-Dade.

He was taken to the hospital Sunday after a rough arrest by Miami Police. He escaped from his hospital room just before 6 p.m., Monday.

“He waited for the right moment to escape. He ran, officers ran after him but were not able to catch up to him,” said Miami Police officer Michael Vega. “Now we know that the subject had a cast on and he took it off.”

Bystanders shot cellphone video showing 25-year-old Leskeil Shaquille Richards kneeling in the street, arms behind his back, head restrained as at least two officers appeared to beat him.

The tough takedown happened in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 62nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, a speeding Range Rover that blew through a red light and made an abrupt U-turn led to a pursuit and Richards being taken into custody.

The arrest report reads in part, “I then re-directed the defendant to the ground. Physical force was used on the defendant. During this physical force, Det. Socarras was attempting to handcuff the defendant at which point the defendant grabbed Det. Socarras’s right wrist preventing the handcuffing. The defendant grabbed Det. Socarras’s right wrist with force causing pain as he was digging his fingers hard into her wrist. This incident was caught on body worn camera.”

Just three hours before Richards escaped custody at Jackson, Miami’s interim police chief released a statement saying in part, “The subject was ultimately arrested for a probation violation warrant issued for removing an ankle monitor in place for a prior robbery, battery, carrying a concealed firearm, and giving a false name to law enforcement offense. The Miami Police Department is actively reviewing all video and testimonial evidence related to the use of force and will take appropriate action if any violations are identified.”

“And now that we can see we have a big perimeter set up, we’re looking for the subject because we do consider him dangerous,” Vega said.

Miami Police couldn’t say whether Richards was handcuffed in his room, only that he was not able to be caught by the officer who was inside his room. They said it is possible that someone was waiting for him outside the hospital.

Richards lives in Broward County.

If you see Richards, you are urged to call 911.

