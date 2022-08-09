NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a new clue in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Northeast Miami-Dade.
The fatal hit happened on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street on May 23.
According to police, they have identified the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian.
Surveillance video showed the driver and the passenger taking off after the hit.
An arrest warrant has now been issued for 30-year-old Sean Michael McEvoy.
If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
