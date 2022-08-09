NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a new clue in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The fatal hit happened on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street on May 23.

According to police, they have identified the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian.

Surveillance video showed the driver and the passenger taking off after the hit.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for 30-year-old Sean Michael McEvoy.

Sean Michael McEvoy is WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT RESULTING IN DEATH in connection with a traffic fatality that occurred on 5/23/22 in the area of the Biscayne Boulevard & NE 114 St. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/A0mzB3RasN — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 8, 2022

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

